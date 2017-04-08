The Locker Room Show | April 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler recaps round two of the 2017 Masters Tournament - in which 17 players enter the weekend within six shots of the lead.

Also in this week's Locker Room (and not pictured due to copyright restrictions), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger confirms he will return to the Steelers in 2017 for his 14th NFL season. Plus, Virginia Beach's Ryan Zimmerman slugs two home runs in the Nationals' first two games, while the Baltimore Orioles start the season 3-and-0.