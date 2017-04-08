‘Pugapalooza’ coming to Norfolk in May

NORFOLK, Va. – Calling all pug lovers!

Pugapalooza 2017 is coming to Ballentine Bark Park on Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ballentine Bark Park is located at 2717 Tait Terrace in Norfolk.

The event will have contests, food and vendors. It is free and open to the public!

Pugapalooza benefits the nonprofit rescue group Pugs You Gotta Save. The group helps find safe, loving adoptive homes to abandoned or surrendered pugs.

Pugs You Gotta Save does business in Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, visit their website for more information.