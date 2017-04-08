Newport News man accused of shooting at roommate during argument

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say he shot at his roommate several times.

On April 5 around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of 73rd Street to a report of a man firing a gun inside of a home.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, a 33-year-old Newport News man. The victim told police the suspect, the victim’s roommate, left the home.

The victim told officers his roommate shot at him several times after they got into a verbal argument and he left the house. The victim was not injured.

Officers collected evidence of the shooting at the home. They later received information that the suspect, 22-year-old Dakota Francis, was in the area of the 9400 block of Warwick Blvd.

Officers arrested Francis around 12:30 p.m. He was not armed when officers located him.

Francis was charged with attempted murder, attempted malicious wounding, shooting within an occupied dwelling and brandishing a firearm. He was placed in the custody of the Newport News City Jail.