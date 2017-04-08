Missing North Carolina teen believed to be with ex-boyfriend in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A missing 17-year-old girl from North Carolina is believed to be with her ex-boyfriend in Norfolk, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mackenzie Gail Rogers was last seen on April 7 at her home on Buckwood Court in Leland, North Carolina at approximately 11 a.m.

Her method or direction of travel is unknown but she is believed to be with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Christopher Brantner, in Norfolk.

Mackenzie is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt, Carolina blue basketball shorts and black vans.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902, or call 911.