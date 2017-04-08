Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into the Maryview Medical Center emergency room.

On Saturday around 1 a.m., dispatch received a call for a fight and possible gunshot victim at the 7-Eleven at 4001 Greenwood Drive.

When officers arrived, no victim could be found.

Dispatchers called local hospitals and discovered that a man walked into an emergency room with a gunshot wound to his chest.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.