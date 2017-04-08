Man taken into custody following tactical situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man is in custody following a tactical situation at his home, according to police.

On April 8 at 4:49 a.m., police received a call about a domestic assault in the 100 block of Lucas Creek Road.

When officers arrived, they discovered a drunk man, armed with a gun, had assaulted his wife. His wife was able to leave the home but the couple’s three-year-old daughter was still inside.

The man did not respond to police when they tried to contact him, which resulted in a tactical situation being called at 5:17 a.m.

The suspect, 41-year-old William Matthew Carlton, was taken into custody just before 8 a.m.

He was charged with one count of assault on a family member, strangulation and brandishing a firearm.