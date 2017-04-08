× First Warning Forecast: Mostly sunny, still a bit breezy

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a sunny weekend and a nice stretch of dry weather.

Mostly sunny skies today. Highs in the lower 60s with dry conditions. It will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Another sunny day on tap for Sunday with highs near 70.

We’re in for a nice warmup on Monday to start the work week. Highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Pretty much the same story on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next chance of rain looks to be on Wednesday. As of now, it’s a low chance around 25 percent. Mostly dry for Thursday and Friday. Back to the 60s on Friday.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Less wind. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

