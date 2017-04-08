Dump truck crash causes major delays on I-64 eastbound

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – A crash involving a dump truck is causing major traffic delays for drivers on I-64 eastbound.

On Saturday just before 3 p.m., a 2013 Volvo dump truck was traveling eastbound on I-64 when the truck’s front tire blew out.

When the truck tried to move to the closed shoulder, it hit another vehicle, causing the truck to overturn over the guardrail and into the ditch.

The dump truck was fully loaded with sand at the time of the incident.

The driver was not injured and speed was not a factor.

Interstate 64 eastbound will be shut down for an extended period of time while the truck is being removed from the ditch.

