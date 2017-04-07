William & Mary President to retire in 2018

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary President Taylor Reveley will retire next year, he announced Friday.

Reveley took over after the sudden resignation of Gene Nichol, the university’s 26th president.

He has served as president since 2008 and before that Reveley served as dean of the law school for 10 years.

Reveley announced he will be retiring on June 30, 2018.

He said there is still plenty he plans to get done over the next 14 months and noted that in his time as president William & Mary has made enormous progress.

“Serving as president of a college or university is one of the most challenging but meaningful jobs anyone can possibly have,” Reveley said. “It has certainly been so for me. And it has been a rare privilege to lead this magnificent school. All parts of the William & Mary family, working together, have taken crucially important steps forward. I’ll leave the Brafferton in June 2018 with confidence that W&M’s momentum will keep rolling, while I enjoy the Elysian Fields of retirement at long last.”

