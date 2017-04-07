Virginia football fined for recruiting violations

Indianapolis, In. – The NCAA announced on Friday morning that the Virginia football program committed minor recruiting infractions during the Spring 2016 recruiting period.

After the departure of former head coach Mike London, the new coaching staff wanted to verify height’s and weights with 32 prospective student-athletes at 23 high schools, which is not allowed during the evaluation period.

As a result, the Cavaliers were fined $5,000 and self-imposed a reduction of allotted days during the spring 2017 evaluation period. The Cavaliers also self-imposed a reduction in contact with prospective student-athletes for the next contact period.