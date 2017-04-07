Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck and The Blaze for wrongful termination

Tomi Lahren, the outspoken conservative commentator, is suing her former boss and workplace, Glenn Beck and The Blaze, alleging wrongful termination.

The suit, filed in Texas Friday, alleges that Beck and The Blaze got rid of Lahren and her nightly talk show due to her making pro-choice comments on “The View” last month.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she said on the broadcast.

Lahren, who is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and arguably one the most notable names at The Blaze other than Beck himself, was suspended — along with her show — for a week following those comments.

According to the suit, Lahren then received a call from The Blaze that “her employment was terminated” and “she would have no more shows.”

“She is very disappointed that she is having to pursue ligation,” Lahren’s lawyer, Brian Lauten, told CNN. “The fact of the matter is that she was wrongfully terminated. The contract simply doesn’t allow The Blaze to terminate her for expressing her personal opinion on the salient issue of abortion.”

“Lay down and play dead really isn’t my style. #FinalThoughts,” Lahren herself tweeted after the suit was filed on Friday.

A statement released by The Blaze said, “It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her.”

The suit acknowledges that Lahren is still being paid, but alleges that The Blaze has done so “presumably hoping they could find an exit strategy to sanitize their unlawful conduct under the Employment Contract.”

In the lawsuit, Lahren also accuses Beck and The Blaze of a “public smear campaign” against her, “chastising her political views and opinions in a clear attempt to embarrass, humiliate, and undermine [Lahren’s] reach to her audience on social media and elsewhere.”