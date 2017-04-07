× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies and breezy conditions

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a sunny weekend and a nice stretch of dry weather.

Partly cloudy skies tonight will lows dipping into the 30s for most. It will still be windy with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Some clouds to start the day on Saturday, with gradual clearing throughout the day. Highs in the lower 60s with dry conditions. It will still be windy with winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. A nice, sunny day on tap with highs in the mid 60s.

We’re in for a nice warmup on Monday to start the work week. Highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Pretty much the same story on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next chance of rain looks to be on Wednesday. As of now, it’s a low chance around 25 percent. Mostly dry for Thursday and Friday. Back to the 60s on Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Less wind. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

