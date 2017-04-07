Plenty in position after two rounds of 2017 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Saturday, the winds are expected to die down at Augusta National Golf Club. But winds of change will hit The Masters leaderboard.

After 36 holes, 17 players are within six shots of the lead. Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman and Thomas Pieters are tied for the lead at 4-under par.

Through 36 holes, only nine players are under par. Dating to 1990, an average of 19 players have been under par after 36 holes. The fewest number of players to stand below par, three, was in 2007 and the largest number under par after the second round was 36 in 2011.

Virginia Beach resident Marc Leishman is tied for 19th place at 3-over par.

Garcia, making his 19th start in the Masters Tournament and 74th in a major championship, has never won a major.

57 year old Fred Couples birdied his last hole of the day to post a 2-under 70 and get to 1-under for the tournament, just three back of the 36- hole leaders, which includes Thomas Pieters. Pieters was born on January 27, 1992. Just 10 weeks later, on April 12, Couples won the Masters.

Here are the tee times for Saturday’s round three at The Masters. You can watch rounds three and four live on News 3.