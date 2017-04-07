Norfolk Botanical Garden teaches us about history and planting azaleas on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Join Norfolk Botanical Garden for the 9th annual Works Progress Administration Garden Heritage Day Celebration on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 11:00 am to noon. Admission is free from 9:00 am -Noon.

This event began in 2009 with the unveiling of the commemorative sculpture Breaking Ground and dedication of the WPA Memorial Garden. The memorial honors and celebrates the contributions of the 220 African American gardeners whose labor created the Garden planting the first azaleas in 1938.

Les Parks from Norfolk Botanical Garden show us how we can make azaleas part of our garden at home.

Presented by Norfolk Botanical Garden

9th annual WPA Garden Heritage Day Celebration

Saturday, April 8, 2017

11:00 a.m. to noon

Norfolk Botanical Garden

FREE ADMISSION - 9am to noon

http://www.norfolkbotanicalgarden.org​