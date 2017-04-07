× News 3 personalities put their cooking skills to the test to raise money for a good cause

Hampton Roads, Va. – A few of your favorite News 3 personalities are cooking it up for a great cause this weekend.

News 3 Meteorologists Dominic Brown and April Loveland, along with News 3 Anchor/Traffic Reporter Kristen Crowley are teaming up in a Celebrity Chef Throw Down on Saturday, April 8, 2017 from Noon to 4 p.m. The competition will take place at 3101 Stonewood Drive in Virginia Beach.

News 3 will compete with another local Hampton Roads television station, with proceeds benefiting The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Teams will receive a mystery basket and will be allowed about 45 minutes to create a dish using only the mystery ingredients. The Foodbank will provide the basket of ingredients to each team. A panel of guest judges will then determine the winner.

Tickets to the event cost $40. The event is open to the public. Buy your tickets here.

Live entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction will also be on-hand at the competition.

Come help support the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore!