Neighbors in Sandbridge cleanup after damage from storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Neighbors are cleaning up after Thursday’s storm caused damage to about 20 homes.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service surveyed the damage on Friday. They say straight line wind damage caused the damage. Wind speeds reached 80-85 miles an hour.

“It just went dark and started pouring,” said Alicia Williams, who was home at the time with her three year-old twins. “I’ve never felt this house shake like it did.”

No one was hurt in the storm. “Luckily, everybody was fine and that was my point. We’re physically fine. The property can be replaced,” said Williams. “My kids can’t be replaced.”