NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Zack Salsberry is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Newport News, VA who began playing at age 5 and performing on stage at age 9. We meet this young musician who will be opening on Saturday, May 20th for Ron Fetner and Bobby “Blackhat” Walters.

Strictly Blues with Ron Fetner and Bobby "Blackhat" Walters

Saturday, May 20, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

Barry Robinson Theater

4552 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach

tidewateracoustic.org