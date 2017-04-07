× First Warning Traffic – Friday traffic alerts and weekend tunnel closures

WIND RESTRICTIONS: Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel

Level two wind restrictions at the CBBT. Wind gusts of 47 MPH. No exterior cargo or anything being towed as well as no motorcycles allowed to cross the bridge tunnel at this time. The CBBT does provide wind assist vans for drivers with exterior cargo.

–

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES: Friday, Apr. 7 to Friday, Apr. 14

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full closure from Friday, Apr. 7 at 8 p.m. until Saturday night at midnight.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel full closure on Sunday morning, Apr. 9. from midnight until 1 a.m. for tide gate testing.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Monday and Tuesday, Apr. 10 and 11 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 2, 2017 through April 8, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I: Single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Blvd (VA-105) west at the I-64 interchange for tree trimming work April 3 – 7, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.



Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows on I-664 southbound from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue. One lane will remain open at all times: April 6 and 9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

