First Warning Forecast: Windy and cool, then mild and sunny for the weekend

***A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 5 PM for the Outer Banks of Dare County. Strong west winds will create minor flooding on the soundside of the Outer Banks.***

Windy and cool, then mild and sunny for the weekend….If you like sunny, mild weather, then brace yourself for the weekend.

First, as we move through our Friday afternoon, expect clouds and sunshine across the area. An isolated sprinkle or light shower is possible, but most of us will get through the day dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Hold on to your hats! Winds will continue blowing in from the west between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the upper 30s. Winds will blow in from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 to 30 mph.

On Saturday and Sunday, we’re expecting delightful weather. For Saturday, expect a few clouds to start, then mostly sunny skies. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will climb into the lower 60s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest but will gradually subside through the day. By Sunday, we’ll see highs in the mid and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll start next week under mostly sunny skies. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Sun. Isolated Showers (20%). Windy and Cool. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25-30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1889 Heavy Rain: 2.20″ Norfolk

