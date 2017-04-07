Family of three displaced in Chesapeake fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A family of three was displaced after a fire Friday night.

Fire department units were called to the 600 block of Clearfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

They arrived on scene to find a one story single family home with heavy fire and smoke showing from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters worked quickly to attack the fire that involved an attached porch and was spreading to the interior of the home.

The fire was brought under control within 25 minutes.

The home suffered extensive fire damage to the back porch and the attic space as well as smoke damage throughout.

There were no injuries reported of residents or firefighters and the family has made lodging arrangements for the evening, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.