Elizabeth City Finance Director fired

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. – Elizabeth City’s City Manager has fired their Finance Director, Sarah Blanchard.

Richard Olson announced this to city council last night.

This all comes after the city switched to a new billing software for utility customers.

In a memorandum presented to the council, Olson stated the reasoning behind terminating Blanchard was for cause.

He said it didn’t involve any misappropriation of funds.

The city manager said he based his decision on the list below:

Her inability to oversee the utility billing software conversion; Providing me false or less-than-complete information on the utility billing

conversion;

Her autocratic management style, which limits productive feedback from her

subordinates;

Failure to provide clear direction to her staff; and Misleading me about the extent of the utility billing problems.

Olson said Blanchard had been given opportunities to retire but she refused to do so.

Customers tell News 3 since the software conversion – they’ve had many problems.

Bridget Colbert said she overpaid almost $300.

She’s still waiting to get those funds back.

