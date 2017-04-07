Camden Co. Deputies say vehicle chase ends in arrest of assault suspect

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – A man has been arrested after a vehicle purist and a reported assault.

On Thursday Deputies responded to a disturbance call at the 700 Block of S 343.

The caller said the suspect was armed with a knife and tried to strangle the victim.

While responding, deputies were told the suspect had taken the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies saw the suspect vehicle, a burgundy 2006 Chevrolet C15, and attempted a traffic stop.

At that time the vehicle sped up and a chase began.

The chase led into Currituck County and ended on the Wright Memorial Bridge.

Gregory Lee Butler was taken into custody and charged with Speed to Elude Arrest, Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Communicating Threats, 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Assault by Strangulation, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Butler was transported to Currituck County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

The victim in the reported assault did not seek any medical treatment.