Suffolk Police’s most wanted man arrested Thursday in New York

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police’s most wanted person was arrested Thursday morning by the United States Marshals Service in New York.

Gary Lee Legette was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in February and left a man injured.

The shooting occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Gloucester Street. The victim, Kevon J. Artis, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Legette had warrants for Aggravated Malicious Wounding, three counts of Attempted Malicious Wounding, one count of Shoot, Cut, Stab or Wound, one count of Shooting Into Occupied Building, one count of Shooting from Vehicle, one count of Discharging Firearm in Public with Injury, and eight counts of Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony.

He was captured in an apartment building in Bronx, New York.

