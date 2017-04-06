Smithfield High School, Middle School placed on brief on lock down due to nearby shooting

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Smithfield High School and Smithfield Middle School were briefly placed on a modified lock down Thursday due to a police situation in a nearby neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight County Public Schools confirmed the lock down to News 3. The modified lock down status meant students were allowed to go about their daily routines inside the building but were not permitted to leave until the situation was resolved.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says shots were fired in Red Oaks Trailer Park around 10:20 a.m.

When police arrived at the scene, two suspects took off running and a pursuit began. An officer caught one suspect and took him into custody but the second suspect escaped. That’s when the schools were placed on lock down.

Once it was clear the suspect was not near school property, the lock down was lifted.

The search for the second suspect continues.

