Live Now: Interment ceremony for John Glenn at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON – Former astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn is being interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.

Glenn died on December 8 at age 95 after being hospitalized at The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University.

He became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962.

At 77, he became the oldest person to ever travel in space. Glenn was a payload specialist aboard the space shuttle Discovery for a nine-day mission in 1998.

 

