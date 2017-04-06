× First Warning Forecast: Latest models slowing down start of storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the potential for strong-to-severe storms. We are continuing to keep a close eye on the system to our west. We have made some changes in the timing of the storms. The models have the storms moving in a little later. We are now looking at 9:00 am to Noon.

A chance for a stray shower overnight, especially for Northeast North Carolina. Rain and storms overnight for the southern Outer Banks. Temperatures will stay fairly steady overnight in the lower 60s.

The cold front to our west will continue moving eastward this morning. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be 9:00 am to Noon. The First Warning Storm Team will continue to monitor this time period. Heavy rain, strong, gusty winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible. Localized flooding will also be a big concern from these storms. Most of the showers and storms will move out by the afternoon as the cold front pushes offshore. Highs will be in the lower 70s, but winds will stay strong all day with gusts to near 35 to 40 mph. Skies will begin to clear in the evening and overnight.

On Friday, we’ll see partly sunny skies. Highs will cool into the mid 60s Friday. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible (20%). Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms (100%). Storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds: S/SW 25-30 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance for a lingering shower (20%). Breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Weather & Health for Thursday

Pollen: Low (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

