× First Warning Forecast: A few lingering showers possible today, then slightly cooler and windy

***A Tornado Watch remains in effect for Accomack and Northampton (VA) Counties along the Eastern Shore until 4 p.m.***

A few lingering showers possible today, then slightly cooler and windy….After a couple of rounds of severe storms this afternoon, the First Warning Storm Team is tracking a few lingering showers possible for parts of the area today. In fact, the threat for severe weather will continue to diminish through the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect clouds and a little sunshine here and there. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible. Lows will be in the 40s.

Cooler air will move in to end the week. Expect highs in the low 60s on Friday. We will see partly sunny skies with a few leftover showers possible. It will still be windy Friday with west winds at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the low 60s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.

This Afternoon: Clouds. A Little Sun. Chance of Showers/Storms (40-50%). Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S/SW 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Friday: Partly Sunny. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: W 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1790 Tornadoes: Charles City Co, Dinwiddie Co

1889 Nor’easter: High winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain, snow, sleet

1958 F1 Tornado: Newport News

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.