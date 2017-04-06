Chesapeake veteran’s service dog in national Hero Dog Awards contest

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local dog is getting some national attention for his loving nature and hard work on the job.

Duke is a service dog to a Chesapeake veteran.

He is nominated for the 2017 American Humane Hero Dog Awards against 38 other dogs in the service category.

Duke’s owner suffered from an accident in war and suffers from PTSD and seizures, the American Humane website said.

The service dog was brought into the veteran’s live in 2004 and is one of the oldest active service dogs for a disabled veteran.

The site said Duke has been in magazines, newspapers, and there are two books written about how he saved his owner’s life.

Duke was even trained as a life guard for swimming pools in 2007!

In his time Duke also does charity work to help raise money for veterans.

Click here to vote for Duke in the contest.

You can vote once in each category, each day until 12 p.m. Pacific Time on May 3, for a total of seven votes each day.

The top three dogs in each category will be announced on May 16.

