Charley Hoffman tops Masters leader board at -7; Leishman finishes at +1

AUGUSTA, Ga. – A productive back nine holes led to a -4 stroke lead for Charley Hoffman at the end of Day 1 at The Masters. After going -2 under on the front nine, Hoffman birdied on four straight holes, and five of the back nine to score a 65.

Hoffman and the second place William McGirt posted scores in the 60’s, continuing the 60-year streak of a player scoring in the 60s in the opening round of the tournament.

A Par 5 eagle on the second hole helped balance Phil Mickleson’s -1 under round out, despite bogeying four times.

Virginia Beach resident Marc Leishman was at even par for the majority of the day, but finished with a bogey on the 18th hole for a final score of +1 over. Leishman will tee off on Friday at 10:45 a.m.

You can watch The Masters on News 3. WTKR will air Masters highlights Thursday and Friday at 11:35pm, in addition to live coverage of rounds three and four Saturday (3pm) and Sunday (2pm).