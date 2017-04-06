Artist Spotlight: Hannah Kirkpatrick works with glass, neon and more on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - We meet local artist Hannah Kirkpatrick (www.hannahkirkpatrick.com). She is currently in residence at the Glass Wheel Studio in the Norfolk Arts District and is working on an exhibition April 20th at the Chrysler Museum. She is one of the organizers for the Sidewalk Mandala project at Glass Wheel coming up on April 8th.

Chalk Mandalas Community Art Project

April 8, 2017

Glass Wheel Studio

Norfolk NEON Arts District

www.glasswheelstudio.com

Chrysler Museum Third Thursday

Apr 20, 2017

5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

www.chrysler.org