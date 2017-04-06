Artist Spotlight: Hannah Kirkpatrick works with glass, neon and more on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. - We meet local artist Hannah Kirkpatrick (www.hannahkirkpatrick.com). She is currently in residence at the Glass Wheel Studio in the Norfolk Arts District and is working on an exhibition April 20th at the Chrysler Museum. She is one of the organizers for the Sidewalk Mandala project at Glass Wheel coming up on April 8th.
Chalk Mandalas Community Art Project
April 8, 2017
Glass Wheel Studio
Norfolk NEON Arts District
www.glasswheelstudio.com
Chrysler Museum Third Thursday
Apr 20, 2017
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
www.chrysler.org