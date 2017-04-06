HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - To find out the newest cool, cutting-edge innovations in consumer technology, we talk with Tyler Suiters from the Consumer Technology Association to get a look at some of the latest tech products on the market.
A look at cool consumer products hitting the market on Coast Live
-
A look at new tech gadgets for the car on Coast Live
-
How high tech is changing travel on Coast Live
-
Lessons in hair styling to get the look you want from your stylist on Coast Live
-
The latest news from who’s coming to the new Waterside District on Coast Live
-
Bad weather causes lettuce shortages across Europe
-
-
Baby carriers, cribs, strollers linked to thousands of injuries every year
-
We talk with Timbaland about his latest projects on Coast Live
-
Talking cool apps for everyday fun on Coast Live
-
Making sense of windows with an expert on Coast Live
-
Learning to pack like a pro on Coast Live
-
-
A live report from Legoland in Florida on Coast Live
-
Low-calorie sweetener use in kids jumps 200%, study finds
-
Samsung’s new AI assistant will take on Siri and Alexa