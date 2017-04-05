× National Work Zone Safety week: tips to stay safe in road work zones

April 3rd – 7th is National Work Zone Safety week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is aiming to make work zones safer and they need your help!

They want to remind drivers to use caution when driving through highway construction zones, not only for their own safety, but for the crews and contractors safety, as well.

Last year there were 2,427 work zone crashes with 1,170 injuries and 10 deaths on Virginia roadways.

Warmer months ahead means construction season will be in full swing and we’ll be seeing even more crews out working.

TIPS TO NAVIGATE HIGHWAY WORKZONES

Expect the unexpected. Keep an eye out for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Follow the signs. Signs and flaggers will direct you through the work zone. Expect changes in traffic patterns as the project progresses.

Don’t tailgate. Unexpected stops frequently occur in work zones.

Don’t speed. Enhanced fines of up to $500 may be levied for speeding in a work zone.

Never change lanes in the work zone.

Focus and minimize distractions. Focus your full attention on the road and those traveling around you. Avoid changing radio stations, eating or using phones.

Be patient. Crews are working to improve the safety and comfort of your travels.