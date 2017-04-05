Police: Drunk Newport News grandma found holding child on sidewalk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News grandmother was charged with child abuse/neglect and being drunk in public after officers found her sitting on the sidewalk with her grandchild while intoxicated.

Police were called to a house in the 100 block of Ridgewood Parkway in reference to a woman passed out on the sidewalk with a stroller and child.

When officers arrived, medics told them they found the woman sitting on the sidewalk holding the child.

The woman was identified as 48-year-old Natasha Jones of Newport News.

According to police, Jones was noticeably intoxicated. Police say Jones was slurring her words and had glassy eyes.

Officers detained Jones and placed her in the medic unit for evaluation.

The stroller contained bottles of suspected alcohol.

Investigators said Jones was the child’s grandmother and custodial guardian.

Child Protective Services was notified and the child was released to the custody of her mother. The child was not hurt.