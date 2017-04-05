Norfolk Police investigating shooting on Chesapeake Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 6200 block of Chesapeake Boulevard.

The call came in Wednesday just before 12:15 p.m.

On Wednesday around 12:30 p.m, Norfolk Police responded to a shots fired call in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was grazed by a bullet in the 6200 block of Chesapeake Blvd. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, surrounding Norfolk Public Schools were placed on a precautionary lock down while police contained the scene.

Police have not confirmed if the incident is related to a shooting that happened Tuesday evening in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.

Police have not released a suspect description or motive at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

