Newport News man pleads guilty after using Facebook to solicit minors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of production of child pornography.

Court documents said 23-year-old Ernesto Rodriguez Hernandez used two minor females to produce images of child pornography.

Hernandez exchanged messages with an unidentified girl using the Facebook messenger application, and received images of child pornography of another young girl through Facebook messenger.

On December 2, 2016, officials executed a federal search warrant at Hernandez’s residence, and took his computers and other media storage items.

An examination showed more videos and images of child pornography.

After a forensic examination, law enforcement identified an additional minor victim who Hernandez used to produce more child pornography.

Hernandez faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on each count when sentenced on July 12.