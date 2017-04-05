× Neighbors in Virginia Beach worried about the potential for more severe weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In a neighborhood full of tarps covering roofs, people living in Rock Creek are gearing up once again for the potential for more severe weather.

The First Warning Weather Team says severe weather could impact the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Rock Creek is one of the most impacted areas from Friday’s tornado. Neighbors have spent the last few days cleaning up. Several say the threat of more severe weather is very worrisome.

Members of Real Life Christian Church also spent time in the neighborhood on Wednesday. They handed out water and snacks to people in their homes. The church was also destroyed during Friday’s tornado.