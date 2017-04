NORFOLK, Va. – A man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 1700 block of Melon Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He is listed in critical condition.

Police say the shooting is not related to another shooting that happened Tuesday night in the 6200 block of Alexander Street.

There is no further information available at this time.