Hampton officer fires gun during maiming investigation early Thursday

HAMPTON, Va. – Several investigations are underway in Hampton after an altercation early Wednesday that resulted in an officer shooting his gun.

Police say an officer was on routine patrol around 1:55 a.m. in the area of LaSalle Avenue and Shell Road when he observed three people involved in a violent fight in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store.

The officer activated his emergency equipment and entered the parking lot in an effort to intervene in the fight.

As the officer arrived, the individuals began to disperse. As the officer got out of his patrol car, one of the individuals got into the driver’s side of a Ford SUV.

The Ford SUV immediately began backing up toward the officer. The officer gave verbal commands to stop the car, but the driver ignored the order and continued backing toward the officer, eventually hitting the officer’s patrol car where the officer was positioned.

At that time, the officer fired one shot into the vehicle

It was then discovered that the driver had been injured during the fight. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No one was injured as a result of the officer firing his gun.

However, three investigations are now underway — a maiming investigation, a criminal investigation, and an internal investigation as a result of the officer firing his gun.

No further information has been released at this time.

