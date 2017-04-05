× First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road closures for Wednesday

BRIDGE OPENING:



Berkley Bridge 11:00 AM

James River Bridge 10:00 and 11:00 AM

TRAFFIC ALERT – HISTORIC YORKTOWN AREA

Due to the filming of AMC’s series “TURN: Washington’s Spies” in Yorktown today the following road closures may impact your travel between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Main Street between Smith Street & Church Street

Main Street between Ballard Street & dead-end (local access only)Nelson Street between Ballard Street & Main Street (local access only)

Read Street between Ballard Street & Water Street (local access only)

Church Street from Marl Inn Bed & Breakfast (220 Church Street) to Main Street

DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES: March 31st to Friday, April 7th

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Wednesday, Apr. 5 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 West: Midtown Tunnel single lane closure Thursday, Apr. 6 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full closure from Friday, Apr. 7 at 8 p.m. until Saturday night at midnight.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 2, 2017 through April 8, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I: Single-lane closures on Fort Eustis Blvd (VA-105) west at the I-64 interchange for tree trimming work April 3 – 7, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Segment II: I-64 Eastbound: Single-lane closures from before Rt. 199/Humelsine Pkwy (exit 242) to US-60/Busch Gardens (exit 243), April 2-6, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.



I-64 Westbound: Single-lane closures from before Yorktown Rd. (exit 247) to after Rt. 199/Humelsine Pkwy (exit 242), April 2-7, starting at 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound April 5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows.. April 5-6 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows on I-664 southbound from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue. One lane will remain open at all times: April 5, 6 and 9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Route 164 (Western Freeway) Eastbound, Portsmouth: Overnight single-lane closure and tentative ramp closures as follows. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and no ramp will be closed the entire night. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: Route 17 on-ramp to Western Freeway closed April 2-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Western Freeway off-ramp to Towne Point Road closed April 2-6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound April 2-7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating-lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound alternating-lane closures across all lanes April 4-5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Norview Avenue and ending before Tidewater Drive.

I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating-lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 3-7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Toano (Exit 231-A) and ending before Eltham Road (Exit 220).

I-564, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound April 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound April 3-7 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Westbound April 3-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-95 Meherrin River Bridge Project, Greensville County: Alternating-lane closures across all northbound lanes as follows from before Exit 8 (Route 301/Skippers Road) and continuing through Exit 11 (Route 58/West Atlantic Street). Both ramps and one lane will remain open at all times: April 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive, alternating-lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: April 3-7 from 6 a.m. to noon.

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City Count y: Alternating-lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway). April 2-6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

