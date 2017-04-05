× Families preparing for severe weather moving in

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – With severe weather expected to hit our area overnight, some homeowners are getting an early start on preparing for it.

This comes after a tornado touched down in the city Friday – damaging several homes.

Heavy downpours, strong and gusty winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

Some people tell News 3, they are moving lawn furniture and anything that can fly.

But others don’t expect the weather to be bad and will just wait it out.