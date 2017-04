Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Dustin Johnson, the top ranked golfer in the world and the betting favorite to win the 2017 Masters, might not even play in the tournament.

According to his manager David Winkle, Johnson took a serious fall on a staircase in his Augusta rental home Wednesday afternoon. Johnson, who landed "very hard" on his lower back, has been advised to remain immobile and "hopes" to be able to play Thursday in round one.

Statement from Dustin Johnson's manger regarding injury to his back. pic.twitter.com/QsPMOJtSMC — Rex Hoggard (@RexHoggardGC) April 5, 2017

Johnson tees-off at 2:03pm Thursday in the final group of round 1.