D.C. Air National Guard F-16 crashes near Joint Base Andrews

A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet crashed several miles outside Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday
Joint Base Andrews tweeted that the jet was “flying along with other DCANG aircraft in a routine training mission” when the crash occurred.
The crash took place about six miles outside the base, which is located in Prince George’s County.
The pilot ejected in “an unpopulated area” and “is OK,” officials said.
Hyde Field/Washington Executive Airpark, a nearby general aviation airport, posted on social media that the pilot “came down on airport property…and is okay.”
38.796520 -76.883626