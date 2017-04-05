D.C. Air National Guard F-16 crashes near Joint Base Andrews

A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet crashed several miles outside Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday

Joint Base Andrews tweeted that the jet was “flying along with other DCANG aircraft in a routine training mission” when the crash occurred.

(1 of 3) A D.C. Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet, assigned to the 113th Wing, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., crashed about 9:15 a.m. today — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

(2 of 3) approximately six miles Southwest from JBA. The aircraft was flying along with other DCANG aircraft in a routine training mission — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

(3 of 3) in the greater Washington area. The aircraft carried only one pilot.

The pilot ejected and sustained non-life threatening injuries — Joint Base Andrews (@JBA_NAFW) April 5, 2017

The crash took place about six miles outside the base, which is located in Prince George’s County.

The pilot ejected in “an unpopulated area” and “is OK,” officials said.

Hyde Field/Washington Executive Airpark, a nearby general aviation airport, posted on social media that the pilot “came down on airport property…and is okay.”

Stay with News 3 for more updates.