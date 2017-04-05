× After inconsistent testimony, jury to begin deliberating in Norfolk teen murder trial

NORFOLK, Va. – Defense has rested in the murder trial of Tyquon Feimster, a Norfolk man charged with killing a 17-year-old back in September 2015.

News 3’s Merris Badcock was inside the courtroom, and has learned the jury is expected to begin deliberations this afternoon.

Feimster was 18-years-old when he was charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Raheem White two years ago.

Courtroom testimony shows police arrested Feimster for the crime because of witness statements from one man, Rasheed “Toot” Eliiot, 20.

Elliot told police he was friends with the victim and was with him the night of his death. After much questioning from investigators, Elliot told police he saw Feimster pull the trigger while sitting in the back of black SUV in the Family Dollar Store parking lot.

However, Elliot’s statements have been notably inconsistent, with both the judge and defense attorneys pointing out Elliot’s discrepancies.

Additonally, Feimster has an alibi. Three wtnesses told police that Feimster was in the Family Dollar Store parking lot that evening, but he was in a gold-colored minivan. They say he never fired a gun and he was with them the whole time.

In court, an eyewitness told the jury he never saw a vehicle. Michael Livingston testified he was waiting at a nearby bus stop when he saw four to five guys walk out of the Family Dollar Store parking lot.

“I heard ‘pop, pop’,” Livingston testified. “One of them fell on the sidewalk, and the others just walked off.”

White was gunned down just after 8:00 pm in the 6100-block of Chesapeake Blvd. He was rushed to the hospital, but later died from injuries.

