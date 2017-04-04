York County Sheriff, civil rights leaders attend meeting with Jeff Sessions

YORK Co., Va. – Local authorities and civil rights leaders attended a meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday.

York County Sheriff Diggs and York County Supervisor Chad Green attended the meeting along with civil rights leaders.

The Sheriff and Mr. Green collaborated with the Virginia Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference members to meet with AG Sessions to outline their civil rights agenda for the Department of Justice.

Supervisor Green, a SCLC lifetime member, organized the meeting with Sessions.

Sheriff Diggs and Supervisor Green have a longstanding friendship with Andrew Shannon and the SCLC, the county said.

Sheriff Diggs was recognized by Mr. Shannon and the SCLC by proclamation in August of 2016.

The civil rights meeting was held on the 49th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.