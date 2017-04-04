Williamsburg woman charged in Charlottesville stabbing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Williamsburg woman has been charged with malicious wounding in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in November.

On Monday, police arrested 23-year-old Grace Mary Elliff, according to Newsplex.

The incident happened at approximately 1:15 a.m. on November 13, 2016.

Charlottesville officers were called to a report of a disorder in the 200 block of W. Water Street.

When they arrived, they discovered one man was stabbed during the incident.

Jibari Naeem Ward, 22, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Ward is a resident of Hampton. After the incident, he was taken to Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.

A Charlottesville Police officer was also assaulted in relation to the incident.