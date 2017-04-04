Village People, Martha Wash to headline Norfolk PrideFest

NORFOLK, Va. – The Village People and Martha Wash are set to headline the Norfolk PrideFest, Hampton Roads Pride announced Tuesday.

The two will take the Pride Stage on Saturday, June 17 at Town Point Park.

The 29th annual PrideFest will also feature local performers, family fun and games, food and drink vendors and a boat parade.

The Village People celebrates its 40th anniversary in music this year and have sold more than 100 million recordings worldwide. They are famously known for their songs “Y.M.C.A.,” “Macho Man,” In The Navy,” and “Go West.”

Martha Wash is known for her top-selling pop hits of the 80s and 90s, such as “It’s Raining Men,” “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Strike It Up.”

For more information on Hampton Roads Pride and PrideFest 2017, visit www.hamptonroadspride.org or Hampton Roads Pride’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HRPride.