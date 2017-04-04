× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Major severe weather threat ahead

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

An unusual storm system will be moving in late Wednesday night that could bring a significant severe weather outbreak, including the threat for damaging winds and a few tornadoes. There are still question marks about the timing of the storms. But we’re most concerned that they will move in while many folks are still sleeping.

Before the storms arrive, Thursday will be a really pleasant spring day. We’ll start off with lost of sunshine and warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. But clouds will roll in by the afternoon. Some forecast models bring showers and storms in by late Wednesday evening. Others keep us dry until 3-4 am.

Either way, the stormy weather should end my midday on Thursday.

Behind this storm system, winds will pick up and temperatures will start to drop. We’ll go from the lower 70s and Wednesday and Thursday to the mid 60s on Friday.

It’ll be even cooler this weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Maple, Juniper, Birch)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1977 Tornado Chesapeake

1980 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

1999 F0 Tornado: Westmoreland Co

