Oyster gardening seminars available to help waterfront homeowners with restoration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) will be offering oyster gardening seminars in June!

The classes will be across Tidewater Virginia and aim to help waterfront homeowners grow oysters for restoration efforts.

Oyster gardening volunteers will hopefully learn to raise oysters in cages suspended in the water from their home dock or a marina.

Over the course of a year, the growers watch baby oysters grow into adult oysters, which filter the water and provide habitat for aquatic life.

The CBF said it is a low-maintenance and fun family activity.

After a year, CBF places the oysters on a Virginia sanctuary reef near where they were raised.

The oyster gardening seminar teaches oyster growing basics to new gardeners and provides them with a growing setup and baby oysters. On the same day, CBF holds “round-ups” where returning gardeners can swap out their full-grown oysters for new baby oysters.

Seminar information:

Newport News – Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at the Mariners’ Museum

Hampton – Tuesday, June 27, at 6 p.m. at the Hampton Yacht Club

Virginia Beach – Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at the Brock Environmental Center

Norfolk – Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the Norfolk Yacht & Country Club

Registration is required, and a $25 suggested donation helps offset the cost of the program.

Click here to register online or call 757-809-2939.