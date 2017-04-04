Neighbors in Eagle Cove neighborhood in Virginia Beach continue to clean-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Neighbors in Eagle Cove continue to clean-up after Friday's tornado.

The storm caused major damage to several homes in the neighborhood, including leading to one being condemned.

"Describing it in one word - it's just incredible to see the amount of damage in Virginia Beach," said Rachael Small, whose home is covered in glass. Her home isn't condemned, but is too damaged for her family to live there. "I just want to be back in my home."

Small's neighbor has a crack in her drywall. Rochelle Santos was home during the storm. "It was a scary experience and I hope that this will never happen again," she said.

Neighbors say they are working with their insurance companies to figure out the next steps.