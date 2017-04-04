Man charged for bringing machete into Newport News library

Photo Gallery
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been charged for bringing a machete into a library.
On April 3 just after 4 p.m., officers were sent to the Pearl Bailey Library for a report of a person with a weapon.
When they arrived, they approached the suspect. When the suspect tried to stand up from his chair, the handle of a weapon got stuck on the chair.
Officers detained the man and found a machete inside of his pants.
Rashawn Lamar Robinson, 29, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, second offense.
36.984668 -76.413003