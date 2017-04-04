Man charged for bringing machete into Newport News library

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man has been charged for bringing a machete into a library.

On April 3 just after 4 p.m., officers were sent to the Pearl Bailey Library for a report of a person with a weapon.

When they arrived, they approached the suspect. When the suspect tried to stand up from his chair, the handle of a weapon got stuck on the chair.

Officers detained the man and found a machete inside of his pants.

Rashawn Lamar Robinson, 29, was charged with possession of a concealed weapon, second offense.